Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
Jason Perkins, 44
1 arrested after overnight police chase, caught by K-9 in south Lubbock
Johnny Sertuche, 44
Police: Lubbock store worker fights off robber armed with knife
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in ‘random’ shooting rampage, police say

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Campus NEDA walk
Lubbock joining over 50 cities, hosting National Eating Disorders Association walk
FILE - The north face of the Archives of the United States is seen in this general view, March...
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information