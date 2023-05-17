South Plains thunderstorm forecast
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms will return to the South Plains area this afternoon and evening. Some storms may become marginally severe. A a similar pattern also is likely the next two days.
The stronger storms may produce hail up to about an inch, wind gusts around 60 mph, and heavy rainfall. As usual, coverage will be spotty so some areas will miss out on rain. But also severe weather.
A lull in storm and rain chances is expected Saturday, though there will still be a slight chance of a storm or two.
Scattered storms will resume Sunday and currently are anticipated through early next week.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.