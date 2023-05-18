Afternoon, evening storms, a cold front tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:49 p.m., on Thursday storms were dying down in Borden, Scurry, and Gains counties, including the cities of Snyder, Gail, and Seminole. There was also the development of storms in Yoakum and Cochran counties, including the cities of Plains and Morton.

Radar (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the night with wind gusts up to 60 mph, and quarter-size hail. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and lower 80s across the viewing area. Expect sunshine to start the day and then cloudy conditions in the afternoon. A cold front will come through the area bringing north winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night will be cooler with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms will still be possible throughout the evening and into the night. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday is expected to be a bit dryer with a very slight chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

