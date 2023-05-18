Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Afternoon, evening storms, a cold front tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:49 p.m., on Thursday storms were dying down in Borden, Scurry, and Gains counties, including the cities of Snyder, Gail, and Seminole. There was also the development of storms in Yoakum and Cochran counties, including the cities of Plains and Morton.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the night with wind gusts up to 60 mph, and quarter-size hail. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and lower 80s across the viewing area. Expect sunshine to start the day and then cloudy conditions in the afternoon. A cold front will come through the area bringing north winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night will be cooler with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms will still be possible throughout the evening and into the night. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday is expected to be a bit dryer with a very slight chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

Latest News

Storm Outlook
South Plains rainy season continues
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, May 18
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, May 18
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, May 18
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, May 18
Radar
Evening showers, thunderstorms continue