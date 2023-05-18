Medically Speaking
Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper® team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor!(Blue Bell®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, have joined together to create one delicious ice cream, Dr Pepper Float.

The new flavor arrives in stores beginning today in the 23 states where Blue Bell is available*.

Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. “The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

“Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

Dr Pepper Float will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing.

“We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

