Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a four-vehicle crash in south Lubbock.

Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.

The vehicles are reportedly blocking traffic in the westbound lanes on 130th Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police have not yet determined if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

