Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Expert advice on managing money as a couple

Almost 40% of people in a committed relationship keep money secrets from their partner, report finds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent survey by Bankrate found just over 40% of committed couples completely combine their finances, 23% have completely separate accounts and 34% have a mix of joint and separate funds.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said the way couples manage their money depends on each person’s financial style.

For instance, if one person is a saver and the other is a spender, Dale said they need to find the right financial strategy for both styles.

“I will say if you’re somebody that does value freedom and feels like you want to be able to spend, having separate accounts and then maybe having a joint account together to pay the bills that you know you’re going to split, might be a good way to give you that freedom,” Dale recommended.

Dale said to think about what you want life to look like 30 or 40 years down the road and talk about it, so you can plan for it.

A certified financial advisor is also a good way to go, according to Dale. A professional looking from the outside in can help you make some money moves together.

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards can help you find an advisor near you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

Latest News

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death
Janae Edmondson, who lost her legs in a horrific crash in February, graduated high school last...
Teen who lost both her legs in horrific crash graduates high school