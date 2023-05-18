Former West Texas Congressman Charlie Stenholm dies at 84

GRANBURY, Texas (KCBD) - Former West Texas congressman and Texas Tech alumnus Charles Stenholm has died at 84.

Born in Stamford, Stenholm worked in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 2005, representing the 17th Congressional District as one of the last prominent democratic representatives in the area. For the last eight years of his term, he served as a ranking member for the House Committee of Agriculture.

He graduated from Texas Tech with both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Agricultural Education. In his last years of life, he worked as an adjunct professor at Tarleton State University.

Stenholm was a prominent figure in the agriculture community. He often worked with Lubbock Congressman Larry Combest, who served from 1985 to 2003. They author bills such as the Water Pollution Program Improvement Act and the Carousel Retaliation Act.

Lubbock Representative Jodey Arrington released a statement on Stenholm’s passing:

“With his broad smile and West Texas humility, Charlie Stenholm did a lot of great things for the place and people he loved. Known simply as ‘Charlie,’ this cotton farmer from Stamford, deeply devoted to family and the land, typified the citizen legislator our founders envisioned,” Arrington stated. “Anne and I deeply mourn his passing.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.