Hobbs police investigating fatal shooting at Walmart store

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in a Walmart parking lot.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Walmart on Lovington Hwy. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz with a gunshot would.

Ruiz was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Ruiz knew the shooter and that the incident was “not a random act of violence.”

The Hobbs Walmart has been closed for the rest of Thursday. It will reopen on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hobbs dispatch at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. Hobbs police will also be periodically checking their Facebook messages.

A cash reward may be available for relevant information.

