Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Coach of the Year

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

IRVING, Texas (News Release) - Head coach Wes Kittley was named the Big 12 Track and Field Men’s Coach of the Year, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

The outdoor honor becomes the fourth of Kittley’s career (2014, 2018, 2019) and first since 2019.

Under the direction of Kittley, the men’s team scored a school and conference record of 179 points to capture the program’s fifth Big 12 outdoor title last Sunday in Norman. Tech entered the final day of the weekend with 30.5 points.

Since week one of the outdoor season, the men’s program has been inside the top-10 national rankings, reaching as high as No. 1 three weeks ago and No. 2 the last two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.