Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Coach of the Year

The men’s team claimed the Big 12 title for the first time since 2019
The men’s team claimed the Big 12 title for the first time since 2019(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

IRVING, Texas (News Release) - Head coach Wes Kittley was named the Big 12 Track and Field Men’s Coach of the Year, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

The outdoor honor becomes the fourth of Kittley’s career (2014, 2018, 2019) and first since 2019.

Under the direction of Kittley, the men’s team scored a school and conference record of 179 points to capture the program’s fifth Big 12 outdoor title last Sunday in Norman. Tech entered the final day of the weekend with 30.5 points.

Since week one of the outdoor season, the men’s program has been inside the top-10 national rankings, reaching as high as No. 1 three weeks ago and No. 2 the last two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

Latest News

Texas Tech baseball hosts KU for final home series
Texas Tech baseball hosts KU for final home series
The Texas Tech men’s track and field team entered Sunday with 30.5 points and left with a Big...
Texas Tech men capture Big 12 outdoor title
Texas Tech dropped Sunday’s rubber match against No. 12 West Virginia, 5-3, at Monongalia...
Tech drops series rubber match at No. 12 WVU
Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two...
Red Raiders fall in Morgantown, series split