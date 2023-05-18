Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s newest golf course is less than three months away from welcoming members. Brad Ralston, the owner of Red Feather, spoke with KCBD about how this dream is finally becoming a reality.

“I think that Lubbock is underserved with golf courses in a city that is growing as fast as ours is, so we thought there was a need, especially on the south side of town,” Ralston said.

Nearly three years in the making, Red Feather Golf, and Social Club is in its final stages before bringing what Ralston calls a “laid-back luxury” 18-hole golf course to the 806.

“It is just a different vibe. No dress code, no cart, low membership, so it has high availability for our members,” Ralston said.

Red Feather, located at 146th and Quaker, is not your typical golf course. Garrett Holt, the course superintendent and director of agronomy, came all the way from Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth to ensure this course is unlike any other in West Texas, especially when it comes to irrigation.

“We built a playa lake that is almost 100 feet deep and six acres that we can collect all the runoff from 946 surrounding acres; we have also got some off-site wells and if need be we have a city tap as well so we should never have an issue with water,” Holt said.

Ralston hopes Red Feather will become a place where young players can learn to love the game.

“We are partnering with Lubbock-Cooper to do that, to give them a great facility. We want to produce pros and college scholarships out of this place,” Ralston said.

And of course, the team at Red Feather will be bringing local food to its members.

Madi Dean, director of member experience at Red Feather, says, “We will have Dirk’s Chicken and then we will have LBK Brewery. We are partnering with them but Cameron West, who is the chef at West Table, he is going to be creating our menu out here and we are really excited about that.”

Red Feather’s membership positions are already filling up, for more information on membership please visit the Red Feather website.

