Energy companies introduce themselves at Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Business Expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses from all over Lubbock joined together to sell themselves on Thursday, as the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its Business Expo.

The expo creates a shared space for Lubbock businesses to showcase what they do and learn about other local products and services.

Kathy Timms with Geiger Promotions said, “Anytime I can get out and let people know about my business, I’m all for it.”

“Seeing everyone in the community, you see a lot of familiar faces, you just get to reconnect,” Amy Marquez with Goodwill Industries said.

Attendees can partner with other local professionals, and pull in more business of their own.

“We can meet them and follow up with them and one day, hopefully, become clients of ours,” Timms said.

The event comes at the right time for new businesses entering Lubbock, as our city’s electricity market deregulates.

Today, electric companies entering the competition got a chance to pitch themselves.

“Starting to recognize our logo when you see it around town and knowing that we’re a part of the Lubbock community,” Kim Campbell with TXU Energy said.

“As soon as it gets dereged we will be here and ready to serve the community,” Katie Janda from Reliant Energy said.

As residents finally get the chance to choose their electric provider, the companies are ready to take them on.

“We have been in Texas for over a hundred years and just excited that we get to be a part of Lubbock as well,” Campbell said.

Whether it’s a known business or a new one, each one has their own part to play in the Lubbock economy.

