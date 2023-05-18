Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said.

Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in a news release. White will be charged with first-degree murder after he is extradited to Baltimore, police said.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police said.

Detectives called to the station that day found medics rendering aid to Foster, who died on the scene. Their investigation revealed Foster had been standing near the edge of the platform when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
A missing diamond ring reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the toilet....
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Classes resuming for Seagraves ISD after online threats