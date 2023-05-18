Medically Speaking
South Plains Rainy Season Continues

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms possible over the next 7 days, with light scattered showers this morning, and more showers/storms initiating in the afternoon and evening. A marginal severe risk covers most of our area today, meaning potential hazards of hail up to an inch and winds up to 60 mph. Some individual clusters may strengthen enough to produce heavy rain, which could cause isolated flash flooding.

Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(KCBD)

Highs today reach the mid-to-upper 80s, while skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, becoming more overcast in the evening. Lows tonight drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow sees highs drop to the upper 70s with a cold front. High temps remain in the mid 70s for Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

