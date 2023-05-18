Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies.

The justices’ decision returns to a lower court the case of a family of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube.

Google claims immunity from the lawsuit under a 1996 law that generally shields social media company for content posted by others. Lower courts agreed with Google.

The justices had agreed to consider whether the legal shield is too broad. But in arguments in February, several sounded reluctant to weigh in now.

In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue.

The outcome is, at least for now, a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.

The court also ruled in a separate lawsuit involving Google, Twitter and Facebook, heard on the same day in February, that seeks to hold them liable for a terrorist attack in a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people.

A lower court allowed the suit to proceed under a law against aiding and abetting terrorism.

The justices’ unanimously ruled that case could not go forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

Latest News

Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.
Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police investigating fatal shooting at Walmart store
Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before