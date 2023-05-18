Medically Speaking
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the State Fire Marshal.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the State Fire Marshal.

According to the Associated Press, the fire and explosion that injured 1 employee and killed around 18,000 cattle started with an engine fire in the manure vacuum truck cleaning part of the barn.

AP reports that a worker driving the truck noticed what he thought was steam coming from the engine compartment. When he noticed it was a fire, he tried to drive out of the barn but was unable to.

The driver tried to put the fire out with two extinguishers but failed.

The update comes almost a month after the State Fire Marshal’s Office officially ruled the incident an accident.

