Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday morning top stories: Classes resuming for Seagraves ISD after online threats

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thursday morning briefing:

City council reviewing plan to revitalize downtown Lubbock

Classes resuming at Seagraves ISD after district received online threats

  • Investigators found the threat was made toward a different school district
  • A juvenile was arrested in connection to the posts; he was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony
  • See more here: Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

State bill honoring Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Seagraves cancels class after social media threat
Elwood Freeman, 95, has served as a banker in Texas for more than 75 years, still going into...
‘Born to work:’ 95-year-old Lamesa banker celebrating 75 years and counting on the job
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock

Latest News

Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper® team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Share! Southwest exchange program is looking for families in and around Lubbock to host...
Student exchange program looking for host families on the South Plains
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Free speech advocates oppose new bill in Texas Senate as deadline nears
Cotton producers are faced with the decision to plant grain or cotton.
Grain prices have some cotton producers switching from fiber to food