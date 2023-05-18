Thursday morning top stories: Classes resuming for Seagraves ISD after online threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thursday morning briefing:

City council reviewing plan to revitalize downtown Lubbock

The City of Lubbock is asking for the public’s opinion via survey

The project was rejected by voters during a road bond election in 2021

Read more here: Lubbock City Council seeking public input on Broadway rebuild project

Classes resuming at Seagraves ISD after district received online threats

Investigators found the threat was made toward a different school district

A juvenile was arrested in connection to the posts; he was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony

See more here: Seagraves cancels class after social media threat

State bill honoring Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law

The Matt Dawson Act passed unanimously in the Texas State Senate on Wednesday

The bill would improve worker’s compensation benefits for first responders who are permanently injured while on duty

More information here: Matt Dawson Act headed to governor’s desk, improving benefits for first responders

