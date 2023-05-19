Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Multiple people were killed and others hurt in a crash.(Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.   

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
The City of Lubbock confirmed a city employee made a retention date error, which led to the...
KCBD Investigates Data Disaster: City of Lubbock spends thousands to recover video evidence
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock

Latest News

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
Matt Dawson Act headed to Gov. Abbott's desk
Matt Dawson
Matt Dawson Act headed to Gov. Abbott’s desk