Cooler, cloudy tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. Not expecting any storms here in Lubbock, we may see a few very light overnight showers at best. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 25 mph this evening but then decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

However, the southwestern part of the viewing area does have a chance of getting some storms and possibly severe weather.

Stormcast (KCBD)

If any storms do develop, they may be accompanied by gusts up to 60 mph, and golf ball size hail.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. No showers or storms are expected at this time.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy again with temperatures in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with high temperatures near 80°. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Sunday night’s rain and thunderstorm chances are more likely. Partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

