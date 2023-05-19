Medically Speaking
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 18

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

Softball Regional Semifinals

Northwest 6 Monterey 0 (NW Leads 1-0)

Llano 3 Lamesa 2 9 innings (Llano leads 1-0)

Baseball

New Home 27 Olton 0

New Home 15 Olton 5 ( New Home wins series to advance)

Nazareth 8 Claude 4 (Nazareth up 1-0)

Nazareth 3 Claude 0 Suspended in 3rd/resume Saturday in Plainview

