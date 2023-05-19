Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.
Softball Regional Semifinals
Northwest 6 Monterey 0 (NW Leads 1-0)
Llano 3 Lamesa 2 9 innings (Llano leads 1-0)
Baseball
New Home 27 Olton 0
New Home 15 Olton 5 ( New Home wins series to advance)
Nazareth 8 Claude 4 (Nazareth up 1-0)
Nazareth 3 Claude 0 Suspended in 3rd/resume Saturday in Plainview
