Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Friday morning top stories on Daybreak Today

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting

  • The shooting happened just after 2 Thursday morning.
  • 24 year old Jordan Ruiz was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hostipal, where he later died.
  • One 18-year-old man and two juveniles were tracked down later in Reeves county.
  • All three will be transferred back to new mexico to face charges.

Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation

  • Instructors at Plainview ISD say it’s time to work on the student codes of conduct and fix disruptive and inappropriate behaviors in school.
  • This follows the claims of inappropriate sexual conduct inside smith elementary last month.
  • The survey comes two weeks after a family reported their six year old child had been sexually assaulted.
  • The school district, local law enforcement, and the FBI launched an investigation into those claims later finding the incident was “mutual inappropriate sexual contact”.
  • You can read the full story here.

Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Coach of the Year

  • The outdoor honor becomes the fourth of Kittley’s career (2014, 2018, 2019) and first since 2019.
  • The men’s team scored a school and conference record of 179 points to capture the program’s fifth Big 12 outdoor title last Sunday in Norman.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper® team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Latest News

Daybreak Today 6am 5.19- clipped version
Matt Dawson Act headed to Gov. Abbott's desk
Matt Dawson
Matt Dawson Act headed to Gov. Abbott’s desk
For several years now, Shameka Butler has taken it upon herself to host an event to raise...
‘Let’s go to war:’ Lubbock woman to host awareness event amid Lupus battle