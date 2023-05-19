Friday morning top stories on Daybreak Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting

The shooting happened just after 2 Thursday morning.

24 year old Jordan Ruiz was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hostipal, where he later died.

One 18-year-old man and two juveniles were tracked down later in Reeves county.

All three will be transferred back to new mexico to face charges.

Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation

Instructors at Plainview ISD say it’s time to work on the student codes of conduct and fix disruptive and inappropriate behaviors in school.

This follows the claims of inappropriate sexual conduct inside smith elementary last month.

The survey comes two weeks after a family reported their six year old child had been sexually assaulted.

The school district, local law enforcement, and the FBI launched an investigation into those claims later finding the incident was “mutual inappropriate sexual contact”.

Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Coach of the Year

The outdoor honor becomes the fourth of Kittley’s career (2014, 2018, 2019) and first since 2019.

The men’s team scored a school and conference record of 179 points to capture the program’s fifth Big 12 outdoor title last Sunday in Norman.

