Lubbock ISD lunchbox food truck putting a twist on school cafeteria food

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is putting a new twist on its cafeteria food.

Students at Talkington School for Young Women got a visit from the LISD Lunchbox on Friday.

Lori Johnson, the director of nutrition at LISD, explained what the traveling lunchbox is and why it is important for students.

“We got the food truck last February and started using it last spring and it has been a big hit with the students,” Johnson said.

The LISD lunchbox food truck goes from campus to campus to try and change the reputation of school food and to give students something to look forward to.

“We get to do fun and new menu items and give them something different. Everything is free for students...and they really respond well to that,” Johnson said.

Students at Talkington had their choice of pulled pork or chicken tacos.

Gimena Badillo, a Talkington student, says, “I am enjoying my delicious tacos; I got the pulled pork tacos.”

While the students get to try new flavors, Johnson makes sure the recipes are also packed with nutrition.

‘We are a little bit more generous on portions and we still have to stick to the nutritional value lines, but we try to find recipes that are handcrafted that have a lot more flavor with different spices and seasonings outside of the sodium limits we have,” Johnson said.

Some students say those handcrafted recipes gave them a taste of summertime.

Allison Elizondo, a student at Talkington, says, “I really love tacos; it reminds me of how great summer can be...eating delicious food that you can celebrate with.”

While students enjoy summer break, the food truck will be busy providing summer meals to those who might not know where their next meal is coming from.

“This summer we will be doing at least two events with it where we get it to different campuses where students are, so they have a free and fun meal during summer break,” Johnson said.

For more information on LISD summer meals and events, click here.

