Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Meals on Wheels asking for volunteers to take furry friends to their vet appointments

“For many of our clients, this way their animal can be healthy and stay with them.”
Food and pet transport for meals on wheels recipients
Food and pet transport for meals on wheels recipients(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels started the pet program in 1999, when they realized many of their homebound clients were not able to get out of the house to get food for their furry friends.

“They were feeding a portion of their meal to their pets, which obviously wasn’t the purpose of our program and not healthy for their animal,” Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, Lisa Gilliland, said.

Since the pet program started, Meals on Wheels sends dog and cat food to homes on their route every other week; it feeds more than 400 pets a year.

“We all know the value of our pets as far as being our companions; it’s even more so for someone that’s homebound and otherwise alone,” Lisa Gilliland said.

Meals on Wheels has also partnered with the Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation to start a wellness program.

“We had done veterinary care on our own, but...that is very expensive, so they stepped up last year and covered wellness exams, vaccinations and preventatives,” Gilliland said.

Since most of those pet parents can’t drive or leave their house, there is no way to get them to their much-needed vet appointments. That’s where volunteers are needed. Not only can volunteers transport food, but they could also pack food, transport dogs or cats to their vet appointments, or even just answer phones at the desk to help out. Sometimes pets are the only company Meals on Wheels recipients have between visits from volunteers, so it’s important to keep them safe and healthy.

“This way their animal can be healthy and stay with them,” Gilliland said.

Donations of cat or dog food are accepted any time and all recipient food donations are separate from pet food and wellness donations, if you are interested in donating you can click here.

If you are interesting in volunteering, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

Latest News

The LISD lunchbox food truck at Talkington
Lubbock ISD lunchbox food truck putting a twist on school cafeteria food
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
JoAnn T. Jones scholarship
Endowed Alaska scholarship honors memory of Pampa educator JoAnn T. Jones
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say