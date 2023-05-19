Noon Notebook: Faith, Family & Freedom Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several Lubbock organizations are hosting the Faith, Family & Freedom event this weekend.

Christian comedian Brad Stine will be making an appearance at the event, as well as multiple food trucks and worship leaders.

The event will be hosted at the Mackenzie Park Amphitheatre at 413 East Broadway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The LBK Area Republican Women, Bienvenido West Texas and LBK CTY Republican Party are hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.