Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Noon Notebook: Faith, Family & Freedom Event

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several Lubbock organizations are hosting the Faith, Family & Freedom event this weekend.

Christian comedian Brad Stine will be making an appearance at the event, as well as multiple food trucks and worship leaders.

The event will be hosted at the Mackenzie Park Amphitheatre at 413 East Broadway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The LBK Area Republican Women, Bienvenido West Texas and LBK CTY Republican Party are hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper® team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Faith, Family & Freedom Event
Noon Notebook: Faith, Family & Freedom Event
Noon Notebook: Hard Hats & Hells Gala
Noon Notebook: Hard Hats & Hells Gala
Noon Notebook: Hard Hats & Hells Gala
Noon Notebook: Hard Hats & Hells Gala
The Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic will host its 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event Wednesday,...
Noon Notebook: VA's 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll Event