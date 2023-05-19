Noon Notebook: Hard Hats & Hells Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is hosting its 2023 Hard Hats & Heels Gala.

The gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. It will be hosted at LHUCA at 511 Avenue K at 6 p.m.

The event raises money for the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, helping the organization build homes for individuals and families who would not qualify for a mortgage.

