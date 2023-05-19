Medically Speaking
Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and Thunderstorms fire off early this afternoon, with possible severe weather hazards for southern counties. Early morning storms quickly wrap up and exit the area, leaving partially cloudy skies for the rest of the morning. Highs today range from low 70s in the north to low 90s in the south.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Storms are expected to initiate early this afternoon, focused mostly on our southern counties, and move eastward through the area. Hazards include winds up to 70s mph, hail up to golf ball sized, isolated flash flooding, and a very small chance of a brief spin up tornado or two, though unlikely.

Severe WX Outlook
Severe WX Outlook(KCBD)

Highs hang around the 70s through the weekend, and rain chances continue for the next several days.

