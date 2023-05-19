Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

An active shooter killed one person and injured one other at a DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio on Thursday, law enforcement said. (Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs police arrest 3 suspects charged in deadly Walmart shooting
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper® team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Latest News

Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
Daybreak Today at 6
Friday morning top stories on Daybreak Today
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker
Daybreak Today 6am 5.19- clipped version
Officer discusses shooting at auto plant