South Plains College to host Scholarship Golf Scramble

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will have its Annual Scholarship Golf Scramble hosted by City Bank Texas on June 5 (Monday) at the Lubbock Country Club. The Scholarship Scramble is one of two major fundraising events put on by SPC to raise money for SPC student scholarships.

Check-in for the event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and all players are invited to lunch in the clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament will support the Founders Opportunity Scholarship, which was established in 1998 and serves as one of the college’s general scholarship funds. In the 2022–2023 academic year, the South Plains College Foundation awarded $1,401,195 to fund scholarship awards for 947 students.

The scramble will feature two flights for four-person teams, and an awards reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and prizes will follow the round of golf.

Sponsorships are still available for those wishing to play in the scramble or those who cannot be there on June 5. The deadline for sponsorships is May 31.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.

