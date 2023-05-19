Sundown’s Koy Torres accepted into United States Air Force Academy

SUNDOWN, TX (KCBD) - A special moment Friday afternoon after the Regional Quarterfinal matchup between Ropes and Sundown. Ropes with the win 6-1 to advance onto the Regional Semifinals, but it was the play after the game that captured hearts.

A representative from Congressman Jodey Arrington’s office showed a video to Koy Torres after the game where Congressman Arrington announced, “Congratulation on being accepted to the United States Air Force Academy.” Koy, overwhelmed to tears, embraced his mother and father. His father is Kevin Torres, Sundown’s head baseball coach.

Over a year waiting on a verdict after sending in the application, “I think tomorrow is the last day of the deadline” said Coach Torres, receiving the news at the perfect time.

“We just lost, I’m sad but this was a great surprise” Koy said after the game. Koy was also greeted by Ropes Logan Delgado afterwards, during their embrace you can hear Delgado say “People like you, this is why we’re here...without guys protecting our country, we wouldn’t be safe standing here right now.”

With the acceptance rate at Air Force standing at 11%, this moment will truly be something the Torres family and Sundown ISD will never forget.

