1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock(Andrew Wood)
By Parker Shofner and Dylan Villa
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after a crash in East Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to East Loop 289 and East 50th St. just before 5:15 Saturday morning for reports of an accident with injury.

On arrival, police found one person with serious injuries. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

