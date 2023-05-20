Medically Speaking
6 facing felony charges after cockfighting ring busted in Lynn County

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Six men are facing felony charges after an illegal cockfighting ring was busted in Lynn County on Saturday.

The arrests were made on Sam Road east of Wayside.

The Lynn County Sheriff says the charges these men face were enhanced from state jail felonies to third degree felonies because of organized criminal activity.

Roy Privitt, David Alvarado, Joe Garza, Ruben Garcia, Joseph Kemp and Jesus Vela are all facing felony charges, according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the six arrests, the sheriff’s office says 67 Class C misdemeanors were issued to spectators.

