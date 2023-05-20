Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 19

Extra Innings
Extra Innings(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Northwest 1 Monterey 0 (Northwest sweeps series to advance)

BASEBALL

Abilene 1 Lubbock Cooper 0 (Abilene leads 1-0)

Abilene Wylie 4 Monterey 2 (Abilene Wylie leads 1-0)

Shallowater 15 Slaton 5 (Shallowater leads 1-0)

Ropes 6 Sundown 1 (Ropes wins series to advance)

Nazareth 14 Claude 1 (Nazareth wins series to advance)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

Latest News

Sundown's Koy Torres accepted into United States Air Force Academy
Sundown’s Koy Torres accepted into United States Air Force Academy
Sundown's Koy Torres accepted into USAF Academy
Extra Innings
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 18
The men’s team claimed the Big 12 title for the first time since 2019
Kittley named Big 12 Men’s Coach of the Year