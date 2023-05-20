Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Northwest 1 Monterey 0 (Northwest sweeps series to advance)
BASEBALL
Abilene 1 Lubbock Cooper 0 (Abilene leads 1-0)
Abilene Wylie 4 Monterey 2 (Abilene Wylie leads 1-0)
Shallowater 15 Slaton 5 (Shallowater leads 1-0)
Ropes 6 Sundown 1 (Ropes wins series to advance)
Nazareth 14 Claude 1 (Nazareth wins series to advance)
