Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Northwest 1 Monterey 0 (Northwest sweeps series to advance)

BASEBALL

Abilene 1 Lubbock Cooper 0 (Abilene leads 1-0)

Abilene Wylie 4 Monterey 2 (Abilene Wylie leads 1-0)

Shallowater 15 Slaton 5 (Shallowater leads 1-0)

Ropes 6 Sundown 1 (Ropes wins series to advance)

Nazareth 14 Claude 1 (Nazareth wins series to advance)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.