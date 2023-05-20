Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Lamesa 5 Llano 4 (series tied at 1)
Lamesa 7 Llano 6 ( Lamesa wins series to advance)
BASEBALL
Lubbock Cooper 11 Abilene 0 (series tied at 1)
Lubbock Cooper 8 Abilene 0 (Lubbock Cooper wins series to advance)
Abilene Wylie 4 Monterey 3 (Abilene Wylie sweeps series to advance)
Bushland 5 Idalou 3 (one game playoff/ Bushland advances)
Shallowater 11 Slaton 3 (Shallowater sweeps series to advance)
