Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 20

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Lamesa 5 Llano 4 (series tied at 1)

Lamesa 7 Llano 6 ( Lamesa wins series to advance)

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 11 Abilene 0 (series tied at 1)

Lubbock Cooper 8 Abilene 0 (Lubbock Cooper wins series to advance)

Abilene Wylie 4 Monterey 3 (Abilene Wylie sweeps series to advance)

Bushland 5 Idalou 3 (one game playoff/ Bushland advances)

Shallowater 11 Slaton 3 (Shallowater sweeps series to advance)

