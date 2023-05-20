Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma

Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma. (Source: WGCL)
By Patrick Quinn and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia school custodian accepted his high school diploma this week.

“It wasn’t easy. It was a struggle for a while. But looking back, I am very proud,” Elmo Desilva said.

Desilva, 45, is a custodian for the school district at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston.

He was one of 46 adults on Friday to receive a high school diploma during a district graduation ceremony.

Earlier this year, Desilva was eying a promotion to head custodian but to be considered, he needed his high school diploma.

That’s when his school principal, Stephanie Brown-Bryant, ushered him to the DeKalb County Adult Education Program

“By having our staff members equipped with educational opportunities it lends itself to growth. Not just for them but for our school,” Brown-Bryant said.

Desilva said he took night classes twice a week for nearly six months.

“I hate to fail at something. I didn’t want to start and not finish. I didn’t want to disappoint my boss,” he said.

As a teen, Desilva said he lived in an unstable home with parents who were not always around. He said he had to take on extra responsibilities to take care of his younger siblings and his education had to wait.

“I had to make money to put food on the table and clothes on their backs as a young teenager. It just pulled me out of school,” he said.

According to Desilva, being promoted to head custodian would help him support his family and plan for retirement. He also said the position could potentially open further professional opportunities.

The school principal said she has put in a good word on his behalf.

“I’ve already recommended him for the position,” Brown-Bryant said.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

Latest News

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction
Friday was graduation day at the Texas Tech University School of Medicine, a milestone for the...
TTU School of Medicine celebrates graduates, special anniversary
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis