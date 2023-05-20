Lubbock first responders honor the fallen at Regional Public Safety Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Friday evening.

The memorial, at 66th and Quaker Avenue, included sheriff’s deputies, Lubbock firefighters, Lubbock police officers and DPS troopers.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe told KCBD this memorial is meant to maintain the commitment of making sure those who died are never forgotten. He said it’s important to honor these men and women for the sacrifice they made to protect the people of Lubbock, Texas.

“They laid down their lives doing what they love to do...to protect the public. We just can’t let that memory ever fade with the sacrifice they made,” Sheriff Rowe said.

Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Friday evening. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Rowe said it’s natural to get emotional at memorials like this but said they’re also here to celebrate and honor the commitment they had.

“For us and our most recent loss...the conversations you hear today is the happy memories,” Sheriff Rowe said. “The things that really made him the individual he was, the reason he was so well loved in the department and by his family.”

Rowe said this memorial is also for the families of these fallen first responders, and that it’s important to be there for them and keep them close.

Law enforcement was also collecting donations for the memorial’s upkeep to make sure friends and family have a place to come honor their loved ones.

