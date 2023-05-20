Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock first responders honor the fallen at Regional Public Safety Memorial

Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at...
Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Friday evening.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Friday evening.

The memorial, at 66th and Quaker Avenue, included sheriff’s deputies, Lubbock firefighters, Lubbock police officers and DPS troopers.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe told KCBD this memorial is meant to maintain the commitment of making sure those who died are never forgotten. He said it’s important to honor these men and women for the sacrifice they made to protect the people of Lubbock, Texas.

“They laid down their lives doing what they love to do...to protect the public. We just can’t let that memory ever fade with the sacrifice they made,” Sheriff Rowe said.

Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at...
Lubbock first responders gathered to remember and honor those who died in the line of duty at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Friday evening.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Rowe said it’s natural to get emotional at memorials like this but said they’re also here to celebrate and honor the commitment they had.

“For us and our most recent loss...the conversations you hear today is the happy memories,” Sheriff Rowe said. “The things that really made him the individual he was, the reason he was so well loved in the department and by his family.”

Rowe said this memorial is also for the families of these fallen first responders, and that it’s important to be there for them and keep them close.

Law enforcement was also collecting donations for the memorial’s upkeep to make sure friends and family have a place to come honor their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
Police stated the crash occurred near 130th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Emergency crews responding to 4-vehicle crash
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD releases new policies after sexual assault investigation
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Sundown's Koy Torres accepted into United States Air Force Academy
Sundown’s Koy Torres accepted into United States Air Force Academy
The LISD lunchbox food truck at Talkington
Lubbock ISD lunchbox food truck putting a twist on school cafeteria food
Food and pet transport for meals on wheels recipients
Lubbock Meals on Wheels asking for volunteers to take furry friends to their vet appointments