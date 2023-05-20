Misty Morning Before a Cloudy Cool Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin Saturday with some cool, overcast, and slightly misty conditions. Highs today only reach the mid 70s, several degrees cooler than yesterday. Some light, isolated showers around the area are possible throughout the day, mostly clearing out by early Sunday morning. Clouds stick around throughout most of the day, winds pick up slightly in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Chances for isolated showers continue for a few days, with more widespread thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs Sunday in the upper 70s, low 80s by Monday.

