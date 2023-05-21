Medically Speaking
Lubbock business, worldwide association bringing water sports to Buffalo Springs Lake

Family Powersports partnering up with World Wake Association
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock business is working with a worldwide association to bring wakeboarding and wakesurfing events to Lubbock.

Water sports aren’t something you see every day on the South Plains. Pierce Clary grew up in Idalou and didn’t get involved in wake until his time at Texas Tech.

“Especially for me...I grew up on a cotton field, so I didn’t get a chance to be out on the water like this until I joined the wake team which was about two years ago,” Clary said.

So, Family Powersports, with help from the World Wake Association hosted Wake the Canyon starting Saturday to bring wakeboarding and wakesurfing to Buffalo Springs Lake.

“It’s not uncommon for people to say, ‘What’s wakeboarding?’ So, events like this bring awareness of something that’s super fun to get on the water with the whole family,” Executive Director of the World Wake Association, Corrie Wilson, said.

Wilson said it helps Family Powersports get the event afloat.

“So, we help with the judging, the scoring, the riding orders, everything that happens on the water we help facilitate that for Family Powersports,” Wilson said.

While these athletes want to do well on the water, it’s not always about what happens on the board but what happens back on land.

“The community on shore and getting to hang out with everybody that loves the same thing is really what makes these events special,” Wilson said.

Clary said the community he met after joining the wake team is what kept him riding.

“I know it’s a competition everybody wants to win, but it’s not like, oh man I have to win, it’s more fun than it is a competition,” Clary said.

For the past five years, Family Powersports has been bringing this to Lubbock. Clary said Lubbockites who come watch get to experience more cultures.

“There’s all kinds of different demographics that come out here, and it’s a good time,” Clary said.

Wilson said these events are about building the wake community and opening Lubbock’s eyes to something you may not see around here all the time.

