Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market moving by LHUCA at 5th & J

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hub City staple known for its farm fresh produce is making a change this year. The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market is moving locations for its 15th season.

It started on 18th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue as the Downtown Art Market. Now, it is known as the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market. The market co-manager and founder, Larry Simmons, said this is the first time it’s moved in 15 years of history.

“Now, we’re 15 years down the road,” Simmons said.

And the new location is quite literally down the road. The market is moving about a mile away from its previous location. It can now be found by LHUCA on 5th Street and Avenue J.

Simmons said it’s been fun in the Depot District, but it was time for a change.

“One of the things is take care of our customers, and the LHUCA CASP arts district, it just has so many nicer amenities to add to our customers,” Simmons said.

Simmons is looking forward to having more room to grow.

“We were kind of landlocked down there on Buddy Holly,” Simmons said. “We only had a couple blocks, we had other businesses they had to sign off and be nice to let us shut down the street half a year, so we have a lot more opportunity for space and to expand here.”

This area is already popular because of the First Friday Art Trail. When you add avoiding construction on 19th Street, Simmons believes customers will be more comfortable.

“I think it will just be a more pleasant, user-friendly experience to our customers,” Simmons said.

Starting May 27, the farmers market will be in its new home every Saturday until Oct. 14, with the same farm fresh products and lunch options.

“We have the best record of 100% locally produced produce, we’ll have food trucks, we’ll have baked goods, cottage foods, sauces, jellies, jams, a little bit of everything,” Simmons said.

There may even some new products. Simmons said he’s had more vendors looking to set up shop and a positive response about the move. So, he’s expecting a successful season.

The season kicks off for the farmers market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be open during those hours every Saturday until Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.