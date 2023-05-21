Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Showers, thunderstorm chances return Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures with mostly cloudy skies will be in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy then clear until the evening. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Sunday there is a likely chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-50s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but then partly cloudy later in the afternoon. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Red Feather
Lubbock’s Red Feather Golf and Social Club set to open in August
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

Latest News

KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, May 20
7 Day Forecast
Misty morning before a cloudy, cool Saturday
Stormcast
Cooler, cloudy on Saturday
Severe WX Outlook
Severe storms possible this afternoon