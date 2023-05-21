Showers, thunderstorm chances return Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures with mostly cloudy skies will be in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy then clear until the evening. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Sunday there is a likely chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Raincast (KCBD)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-50s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but then partly cloudy later in the afternoon. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the area.

