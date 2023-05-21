Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Slightly Warmer Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps pick up a few degrees today, leaving highs in the low 80s. Showers are possible throughout the day, with stronger thunderstorms firing off in the late afternoon. Some low end severe hazards are possible: winds up to 60 mph, hail up to an inch, and isolated flash flooding. A brief spin up tornado or two is possible, but highly unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours, mostly wrapping up in the early morning.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Rain chances for the week peak tomorrow, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Highs for Monday stay in the low 80s. By Tuesday, highs are in the upper 80s and rain chances have dropped, though scattered showers around the area are still possible throughout the morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
Six men are facing felony charges after an illegal cockfighting ring was busted in Lynn County...
6 facing felony charges after cockfighting ring busted in Lynn County
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says
7 Day Forecast
Misty morning before a cloudy, cool Saturday

Latest News

Raincast
Showers, thunderstorm chances return Sunday
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, May 20
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, May 20
7 Day Forecast
Misty morning before a cloudy, cool Saturday