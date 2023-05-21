Slightly Warmer Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps pick up a few degrees today, leaving highs in the low 80s. Showers are possible throughout the day, with stronger thunderstorms firing off in the late afternoon. Some low end severe hazards are possible: winds up to 60 mph, hail up to an inch, and isolated flash flooding. A brief spin up tornado or two is possible, but highly unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours, mostly wrapping up in the early morning.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Rain chances for the week peak tomorrow, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Highs for Monday stay in the low 80s. By Tuesday, highs are in the upper 80s and rain chances have dropped, though scattered showers around the area are still possible throughout the morning.

