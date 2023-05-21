Medically Speaking
Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust

A Lea County Drug Task Force has confiscated thousands in controlled substances and taken a suspect into custody after a 13-year-old juvenile was found to have consumed “Magic Mushrooms” the adult provided.(Lea County Drug Task Force)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Lea County Drug Task Force has confiscated thousands in controlled substances and taken a suspect into custody after a 13-year-old juvenile was found to have consumed “Magic Mushrooms” the adult provided.

42-year-old Jerry Wayne Chadwell of Hobbs has been charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During the investigation, task force agents and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office determined that Chadwell and the juvenile had been meeting and scheduling narcotics transactions. The juvenile had to get medical assistance after consuming Psilocybin on March 13.

On May 17, the task force arranged an undercover buy operation with help from the Hobbs Police Department and was able to seize approximately two and a half pounds of “Magic Mushrooms” with a street value of $6,000; eight pounds of marijuana with a street value of $25,000; and over a thousand other THC-related products such as gummies, chocolates and vapes.

They also found Chadwell, a felon, in possession of a loaded firearm.

Multiple felony charges are pending at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

