Texas Tech baseball heads to Big 12′s as 6-seed, opens vs. WVU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech will start its journey at the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship as the No. 6-seed and will open tournament play against West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Joining the Red Raiders and Mountaineers in their bracket division that will play to advance to the championship game on Sunday, May 28 will be No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Oklahoma. The opposite side of the bracket consists of No. 1 Texas facing No. 8 Kansas and No. 4 TCU taking on No. 5 Kansas State.

PDF: 2023 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

It will be the first time since 2016 that Texas Tech does not enter the Big 12 tournament as a three-seed or better, ending a streak as the only school in the league that could claim such a stretch. Under Tadlock, the Red Raiders were the No. 4-seed in 2014 and 2015, and the No. 8-seed in 2013.

The Red Raiders enter the tournament with series wins this season over No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 4 TCU, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 8 Kansas. The Red Raiders’ fifth series win was against Baylor, who did not qualify for the tournament.

For the first time in conference history, three teams shared the Big 12 baseball regular season title as Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia finished the year knotted at 15-9. Texas rallied in its final series against West Virginia, sweeping the three-game set to notch its 10th Big 12 title and third since 2018. Oklahoma State won its second Big 12 regular season championship, hoisting the trophy for the first time since 2014 while West Virginia secured the first Big 12 baseball regular season title in program history.

The Championship features seven squads with a top-50 RPI, and all nine Big 12 members have a strength of schedule in the top-75.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 - No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kansas State - 9 a.m. - ESPNU

Game 2 - No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas - 12:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 - No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma - 4 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 - No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech - 7:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 - Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser - 9 a.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 - Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser - 12:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner - 4 p.m. - ESPNU

Game 8 - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - 7:30 p.m. - ESPNU

Friday, May 26

Game 9 - Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner - 3 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 - Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner - 6:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 - Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner - 9 a.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 - Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner - 12:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 - Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) - 4 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 - Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) - 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sunday, May 28

Game 15 - Championship Game - 5 p.m. - ESPNU

