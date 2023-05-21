Victim extracted from South Lubbock rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured and power lines fell after a rollover in South Lubbock on Saturday afternoon.

LPD responded to the crash near 82nd and Memphis Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

That’s where they found a rolled car, and a trapped passenger.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to help with the extraction.

Police say one person was moderately injured.

Lubbock Power and Light was contacted regarding the power lines that were taken down in the crash, but no outages were reported.

