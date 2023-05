LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating an overnight crash in West Lubbock.

Officials say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, just before 1:00 a.m., near 51st Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

EMS took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are expected to be okay.

No other details have been released at this time.

