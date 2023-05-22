Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say

Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.(New York Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two boys in New York reported missing last week were found dead in two separate rivers, according to police.

The 11-year-old and 13-year-old boys were both seen together in Harlem between May 13 and May 13.

Authorities said both of the boys were believed to be friends. Police said they connected the two missing cases to one another.

The boys’ bodies were found over two miles apart from one another.

The New York Police Department said the investigations into their deaths remain ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each of the boys, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
18-year-old Zachary Baiza
2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Hobbs Walmart
Six men are facing felony charges after an illegal cockfighting ring was busted in Lynn County...
6 facing felony charges after cockfighting ring busted in Lynn County
One person was injured and power lines fell after a rollover in South Lubbock on Saturday...
Victim extracted from South Lubbock rollover
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

Latest News

FILE - Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad...
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
SpaceX launches Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will be in this location by LHUCA on 5th and Ave. J Saturday.
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market moving by LHUCA at 5th & J