Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Lea County Drug Task Force has confiscated thousands in controlled substances and taken a...
Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust
One person was injured and power lines fell after a rollover in South Lubbock on Saturday...
Victim extracted from South Lubbock rollover
Raincast
Showers, thunderstorm chances return Sunday
Competitor at Wake the Canyon Saturday.
Lubbock business, worldwide association bringing water sports to Buffalo Springs Lake
One person suffered moderate injuries in a collision with a light pole at 34th and Indiana on...
1 injured in collision with light pole at 34th & Indiana

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Danico
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
Man killed over Uno card game
The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
1 person injured in crash near 51st and Aberdeen
1 person injured in overnight west Lubbock crash