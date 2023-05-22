Medically Speaking
The Buddy Holly Center and the John Sprott Blues Band Continues Summer Showcase 2023

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues Thursday, May 25 with John Sprott Blues Band!

The John Sprott Blues Band was formed about five years ago, and for the last two years advanced to the semifinals in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. The members consist of John Sprott, guitar and vocals, JT Paz, drums, Sean Frankhouser, bass, and Ron Riley, harmonica. Their recently released CD, “That Was Where It All Went Wrong,” was chosen to represent the Greater West Texas Blues Society last year. They play gritty Chicago-style blues with a powerful Texas accent.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 18 – August 17. Texas Mac Shack food truck and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2023 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Renew Dental, Shift Automotive Group, School of Rock, Rebecca and Brian Dietrich, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Lubbock National Bank, Betenbough Homes, Octopus Energy, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, FOX34 KJTV, and Designs in Thread. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public. If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2023.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

