LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Lubbock Public Library invites you to join us for our annual Summer Reading Program from May 25-July 31.

This year our theme is “Dream Big”. We will have free activities for all ages, all summer long! Some of these exciting activities include crafts, storytimes, laser tag, musicians, animal shows and many more special presenters.

Plus, we are excited to be offering an incredible slate of programs just for adults, including women’s self-defense classes, an adult comedy night, crafts, and a spelling bee.

The 2023 Summer Reading Program reading challenge is also open to all ages. Win prizes just for reading this summer! To participate in the reading challenge, visit lubbock.readsquared.com or download the READsquared App. No library card is required to participate! Registration on READsquared will open on May 25.

To kick-off our Summer Reading Program we will be having an ice cream social at Patterson Branch Library on Friday, May 26 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. There will be ice cream as well as fun, free activities for the whole family such as crafts, Maniac Game Shack, Team Bama, and more! Library staff will also be onsite to help you get signed-up for our Summer Reading Program right on the spot! All are welcome to come join us at this exciting event. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, please call 806-767-3300.

For a full schedule of our free activities, check out our 2023 Summer Reading Program Guide on our website or pick up a copy at your local library! For more information, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/SUMMER-READING-2023

‘Dream Big’ 2023 Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library (City of Lubbock)

