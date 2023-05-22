Extra Innings Playoff Pairings for Area Teams as of May 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff pairings for next week.
3 area softball teams left
REGIONAL FINALS
Lamesa vs. Coahoma
7 p.m. Friday at Coahoma
1 p.m. Saturday at Lamesa
Game 3 to follow if necessary
Borden County vs. Hermleigh @LCU
6 p.m. Thursday
6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed
5 baseball teams left
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Lubbock Cooper vs. Grapevine at Tarleton Baseball in Stephenville
7 p.m. Friday
Noon Saturday
Game 3 to follow
Shallowater vs. Brock at McMurry in Abilene
6 p.m. Wednesday
6 p.m. Thursday
Noon Friday if needed
New Home vs. Albany
2 p.m. Thursday at McMurry
1 p.m. Saturday at LCU
Game 3 to follow if needed
Ropes vs. Hawley at Christensen Stadium in Midland
5 p.m. Thursday
1 p.m. Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Nazareth vs. May at Moffett field in Snyder
6 p.m. Thursday
3 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Good luck to all our area teams
