Extra Innings Playoff Pairings for Area Teams as of May 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff pairings for next week.

3 area softball teams left

REGIONAL FINALS

Lamesa vs. Coahoma

7 p.m. Friday at Coahoma

1 p.m. Saturday at Lamesa

Game 3 to follow if necessary

Borden County vs. Hermleigh @LCU

6 p.m. Thursday

6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

5 baseball teams left

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Cooper vs. Grapevine at Tarleton Baseball in Stephenville

7 p.m. Friday

Noon Saturday

Game 3 to follow

Shallowater vs. Brock at McMurry in Abilene

6 p.m. Wednesday

6 p.m. Thursday

Noon Friday if needed

New Home vs. Albany

2 p.m. Thursday at McMurry

1 p.m. Saturday at LCU

Game 3 to follow if needed

Ropes vs. Hawley at Christensen Stadium in Midland

5 p.m. Thursday

1 p.m. Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Nazareth vs. May at Moffett field in Snyder

6 p.m. Thursday

3 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Good luck to all our area teams

