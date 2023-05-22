Extra Innings Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs

SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) - The Shallowater Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

Shallowater is fresh off of a sweep of Slaton in the Regional Quarterfinals (15-5,11-3) to advance to the Regional Semifinals.

The Mustangs are now 6-0 in the playoffs and will put that record to the test when they face off with Brock, who’s currently coming off of a sweep of Holliday and on a 14-game winning streak.

Game one will be Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. from McMurry University in Abilene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.