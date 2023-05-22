Extra Innings Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) - The Shallowater Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.
Shallowater is fresh off of a sweep of Slaton in the Regional Quarterfinals (15-5,11-3) to advance to the Regional Semifinals.
The Mustangs are now 6-0 in the playoffs and will put that record to the test when they face off with Brock, who’s currently coming off of a sweep of Holliday and on a 14-game winning streak.
Game one will be Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. from McMurry University in Abilene.
