LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old

Raul Chavez, 60
Raul Chavez, 60(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with a 13-year-old girl.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy. 87 Frontage Road for reports of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, investigators were told an older Hispanic man wearing a blue and white western shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes and a hat had entered the business. He reportedly approached a 13-year-old girl, wrapped his arm around her and asked her to go outside with him.

An employee and a cousin of the girl approached the man. The employee spoke with the man, keeping him inside the building, until law enforcement could arrive.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Raul Chavez. He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Restraint Less than 17 years of age. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

